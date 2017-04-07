Burger King Adds A New Cereal Shake To Their Menu

Burger King is introducing a new shake to their menu for a limited time.

Starting April 17, the fast-food chain will offer a vanilla shake with Froot Loops cereal mixed inside and a sweet sauce. The Fruit Loop shake can be yours for $2.99.

FYI: this is not an April Fools joke like BK played on April Fools Day when they announced they were coming out with Whopper toothpaste.

I used to put Fruit Loops (one of my favorites) into bowls of vanilla ice cream… this looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/ZrHyJF3hLa — Weem (@theweem) April 6, 2017

