Burger King Adds A New Cereal Shake To Their Menu

April 7, 2017 7:43 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Burger King is introducing a new shake to their menu for a limited time.
Starting April 17, the fast-food chain will offer a vanilla shake with Froot Loops cereal mixed inside and a sweet sauce. The Fruit Loop shake can be yours for $2.99.

FYI: this is not an April Fools joke like BK played on April Fools Day when they announced they were coming out with Whopper toothpaste.

