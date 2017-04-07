Florida Georgia Line’s New Song With The Chainsmokers! Hear It Here!

April 7, 2017 7:14 AM By TC
Filed Under: Chainsmokers, FGL, The Chainsmokers

Florida Georgia Line was last seen performing with The Backstreet Boys, but now they have a new song with The Chainsmokers! We’re fans over here of the song but want to know what you think!

More from TC
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text The Code Word To Win $1000 Cash!
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live