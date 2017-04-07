Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills Mansion Now a Historic Landmark

By Jackson Dodd

It’s official. Taylor Swift‘s Beverly Hills mansion is now a historical landmark.

Earlier this week, the Beverly Hills City Council approved Swift’s request to designate her home as a historic city landmark.

“I think this is a true community gem and really so thrilled that this will be landmarked and preserved,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse via Mansion Global.

According to People, Swift purchased the 11,000-square-foot property from the heirs of Goldwyn Pictures co-founder (which later became MGM) and Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn for a cool $25 million back in 2015.

The home is said to have hosted many of Hollywood’s elite and features a tennis court, pool, library, card room, home theater, and staff quarters.

“Really when this project’s done, hopefully this year sometime soon, it’s going to be really spectacular,” architect Monique Schenk said. “We’ve preserved and maintained a lot of the elements and those that were deteriorating, we’ve replicated.”