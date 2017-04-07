Tortuga Music Festival Is So Much More Than Great Concerts

Tortuga Music Festival is this weekend on Fort Lauderdale Beach. It’s a 3 day music festival with some of the biggest names in country music performing on different stages.

Tortuga Music Festival also works with the Rock The Ocean Foundation to increase our awareness about the issues that impact our waters here in South Florida and to support scientific research… education and ocean conservation initiatives. It’s takes us all working together. Over $300,000 has been given to Conservation Village partners as a result from ticket sales and the donations they get from the Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival.

Conservation Village is in the middle of the Tortuga Music Festival. Make sure you stop by! We can learn so much about conservation in South Florida and what we can do to help. : )

Did you know that coral reefs cover about one-fiftieth of the ocean floor… but about one-quarter of all marine species make reefs their home?

Have a great weekend in our beautiful South Florida. : )