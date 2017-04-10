Hillary Scott Brings Her Clothing Line To HSN

April 10, 2017 10:20 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: hillary scott, LaBellum, lady antebellum

Mark your calendar HSN shoppers!  April 20th Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum will have her new clothing line “LaBellum” on HSN.

Hillary ‘s clothing line did come with the help of some professional designers but… Hillary wanted to make sure that women no matter what size they were could wear her clothing.   Hillary made sure the clothing line was a reflection of her style too.

Hillary told People….tells People, “If myself or a woman in my life wouldn’t wear it, then it’s a ‘No.’”

One style you won’t see Hillary wearing is “capped sleeves.”   Me neither Hillary.   : ) – Darlene Evans

Click here to view LaBellum Hillary Scott

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text The Code Word To Win $1000 Cash!
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live