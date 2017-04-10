Hillary Scott Brings Her Clothing Line To HSN

Mark your calendar HSN shoppers! April 20th Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum will have her new clothing line “LaBellum” on HSN.

Hillary ‘s clothing line did come with the help of some professional designers but… Hillary wanted to make sure that women no matter what size they were could wear her clothing. Hillary made sure the clothing line was a reflection of her style too.

Hillary told People….tells People, “If myself or a woman in my life wouldn’t wear it, then it’s a ‘No.’”

One style you won’t see Hillary wearing is “capped sleeves.” Me neither Hillary. : ) – Darlene Evans

Click here to view LaBellum Hillary Scott