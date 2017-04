Congratulations Lauren Alaina on your very 1st #1 song “Road Less Traveled.” Lauren found out this weekend and just had to share on social media. : )))

Lauren co-wrote this song with Meghan Trainor (because you know I’m all about that bass .. bout that bass… no treble. ) and Jesse Frasure.

Ya know… this is the 2nd #1 country song for Meghan Trainor… she also wrote ” I Like The Sound Of That” for Rascal Flatts. : )