Jeff Cook Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Country Music Hall of Famer Jeff Cook of Alabama revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease today. “This disease robs you of your coordination, your balance, and causes tremors,” Cook tells The Tennessean. “For me, this has made it extremely frustrating to try and play guitar, fiddle or sing. I’ve tried not to burden anyone with the details of my condition because I do not want the music to stop or the party to end, and that won’t change no matter what. Let me say, I’m not calling it quits but sometimes our bodies dictate what we have to do, and mine is telling me it’s time to take a break and heal.”

Cook will stop regularly touring with the band April 29, but members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry told the paper they will always keep a microphone open for him onstage in case he’s able to be there.

I’m so glad I had the chance to see them perform when they were down here last month. We’re thinking of you Jeff!