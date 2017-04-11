Jeff Cook Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

April 11, 2017 9:47 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: Alabama, Alabama Band, Country Music Hall Of Fame, Diagnosis, Jeff Cook

Country Music Hall of Famer Jeff Cook of Alabama revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease today. “This disease robs you of your coordination, your balance, and causes tremors,” Cook tells The Tennessean. “For me, this has made it extremely frustrating to try and play guitar, fiddle or sing. I’ve tried not to burden anyone with the details of my condition because I do not want the music to stop or the party to end, and that won’t change no matter what. Let me say, I’m not calling it quits but sometimes our bodies dictate what we have to do, and mine is telling me it’s time to take a break and heal.”

Cook will stop regularly touring with the band April 29, but members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry told the paper they will always keep a microphone open for him onstage in case he’s able to be there.

I’m so glad I had the chance to see them perform when they were down here last month. We’re thinking of you Jeff!  

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text The Code Word To Win $1000 Cash!
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live