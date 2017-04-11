Watch Jana Kramer’s Emotional Acceptance Speech From Safe Horizons

An organization that empowers victims of sexual assault… domestic violence… human trafficking and child abuse called “Safe Horizons” honored Jana Kramer. Safe Horizon helps more than 250,000 people per year.

When Jana was 19 she met and married her abuser. It has taken Jana 14 years to talk about it… talked about it October of last year.

During her acceptance speech Jana said….

“It started with little comments here and there. It started with more verbal abuse and then [it became] a push or a shove. And then it became a choke. [I thought] if you choke me harder then I am going to leave, but every time I tried to leave…it kept getting worse and I didn’t know how to get out.”

