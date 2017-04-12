8-Year-Old Boy Drives 4-Year-Old Sister to McDonald’s

An 8-year-old Ohio boy took his 4-year-old sister on a joy ride to McDonald’s.

According to FOX 8, the incident occurred on Sunday night after they began craving cheeseburgers. The parents fell asleep early Sunday night and that’s when the kids dipped out to McDonald’s.

Officer Jacob Koehler told FOX 8 that witnesses saw the boy driving his father’s work van and called the police. Koehler told the news station the boy drove about a mile from his home with his little sister in the back of the van. He drove through four intersections and over railroad tracks.

The boy pulled up to the window to pay with his piggy bank nonetheless and employees thought it was a prank but it clearly wasn’t. When the cops arrived the 8-year-old boy said in tears they just really felt like a cheeseburger and he learned how to drive on YouTube.

Luckily, there were no injuries or damages and both children got to eat their cheeseburgers as they waited for their parents to pick them up. Boy do we live in a crazy world, where you can learn just about anything on YouTube! 🙂