Since 1979 … Jayne Heimann of San Diego has been donating blood. Last Saturday… Jayne… who actually hates needles… was celebrated by the media when she reached the 100 gallon mark in blood donation.

Jayne said….

“Sometimes, with your job, you don’t have a lot of hours to donate to help somebody else out. This is something I can do that doesn’t take that much time, and can help someone else.”

Last fall…Stephen McMeeken was celebrated when he had donated 150 gallons.

