According to TMZ, Jennifer Garner has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this afternoon.

Ben and Jen announced their split back in June 2015 but the past almost two years there have been numerous stories that they may work it out.

They both want joint legal and physical custody of their 3 kids. TMZ, is reporting that there is no prenup, which means all of their earnings during their marriage will be split 50/50.

That’s too bad I really thought they were going to work it out.