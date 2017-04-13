How Bout A History Class On Dolly Parton For Credits?

April 13, 2017
Filed Under: Dolly Parton, University of Tennessee

 

Yep…. If you go to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville… you can study Dolly Parton for credits.  : )

The honors students in the history department can take a course called… “Course-Work: Dolly’s America.”    The students will have to read Dolly’s memoir… “Dolly:  My Life” as well as other books about the history of Appalachia.  You see… Dolly grew up not far from there.

Dolly loves the idea.   Dolly tweeted…

“From the girl voted in high school ‘Least Likely to Succeed,’ This sure is a blessing.”

I would LOVE to take that class.  Love Dolly Parton. – Darlene Evans

 

 

 

 

