Willie Sings A Song For Burt Reynolds Film

April 19th in New York City… Willie Nelson will be at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Willie has recorded a song called “To Get Here” a song for the film “Dog Years.”

Dog Years is a song was written by Diane Warren... same lady that wrote Aerosmith.. “I don’t want to miss a thing” and “How do i live” by LeAnn Rimes and Trisha Yearwood recorded it too.

Willie sings….

“All the mistakes I made, I’m glad I made them…All the wrong turns I took, I had to take them.”

CLICK HER FOR INFO ON “DOG YEARS” stars Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter. The film tells the story of an older movie star ( Burt Reynolds) embarking upon a soul-searching journey through Tennessee with a young woman (Ariel Winter) hired to be his driver.

The premiere of “Dog Years” will be April 22nd.