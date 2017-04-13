Willie Sings A Song For Burt Reynolds Film

April 13, 2017 12:09 PM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Dog Years, Willie Nelson

April 19th in New York City… Willie Nelson will be at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Willie has recorded a song called “To Get Here” a song for the film “Dog Years.”

Dog Years is a song was written by Diane Warren... same lady that wrote Aerosmith.. “I don’t want to miss a thing” and “How do i live” by LeAnn Rimes and Trisha Yearwood recorded it too.

Willie sings….

All the mistakes I made, I’m glad I made themAll the wrong turns I took, I had to take them.”

CLICK HER FOR INFO ON “DOG YEARS”  stars Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter.  The film  tells the story of an older movie star ( Burt Reynolds) embarking upon a soul-searching journey through Tennessee with a young woman (Ariel Winter) hired to be his driver.

The premiere of “Dog Years” will be April 22nd.

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text The Code Word To Win $1000 Cash!
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live