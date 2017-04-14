Listen to Chris Stapleton’s New Tune ‘Broken Halos’

By Robyn Collins

With the debut of Traveller in 2015, Chris Stapleton went from unknown Nashville songwriter to a household name.

The artist took home titles at every country awards show and delivered some epic performances, most notably, “Tennessee Whiskey” with Justin Timberlake at the 2015 Country Music Awards.

This year, the singer is following up the success of his first album, with two more. From A Room: Volume 1 and Volume 2, are coming out and the first set will arrive next month.

The singer has already debuted a few songs live, and now Stapleton has released the studio version of a new one called “Broken Halos.”