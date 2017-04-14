This Sunday Salute To The Music Of Bee Gees With Country Artists

April 14, 2017 11:03 AM By Darlene Evans

Don’t forget this Sunday night will be the salute to the music of the Bee Gee’s.   Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of The Bee Gee’s.   It will be 2 hours on CBS.   John Travolta will even make an appearance.   Wonder if he’s going to dance?   : )

Anyway… Keith Urban will be singing “To Love Somebody” and Little Big Town will sing “How Deep Is Your Love.”  Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini will sing one too.  Some other artists on the show will be Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran, John Legend , Demi Lovato  and Nick Jonas.

 

