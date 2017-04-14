Venomous Spider Bite Left Hole in ‘Voice’ Alum Meghan Linsey’s Face.

April 14, 2017 8:56 PM By Dina B
Meghan Linsey, Steel Magnolia, The Voice

Meghan Linsey, formerly one part of the country duo Steel Magnolia and second place winner of season 8 on The Voice, is opening up about a venomous spider bite that opened up “a hole” in her face.

Linsey woke up one morning at her home in Nashville, Tenn. with a “stinging sensation” on her face. She then discovered a dying spider in her hand and later found out it was a brown recluse, one of the deadliest spiders in North America. 

Poor thing…Video contains some graphic images that may be disturbing.

