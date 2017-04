Police are trying desperately to locate Facebook killer Steve Stephens, including offering a huge reward.

Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams announced this afternoon the $50,000 reward for any information leading to Stephens’ arrest. The manhunt now covers up to 5 states.

According to TMZ, Stephens’ phone pinged near Erie, PA. He’s been charged with aggravated murder after killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sunday in Cleveland, and uploading video of the fatal shooting.