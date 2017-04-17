Which White House Staffer Once Served As The First Bunny?

It’s amazing the things you can find with a simple Google search. Turns out Press Secretary Sean Spicer played the role of the Easter Bunny at the White House Egg Roll during George W. Bush’s presidency. Spicer was employed by the White House at the time as an Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and since he works there now we wonder if he will dawn the bunny suit again today.

