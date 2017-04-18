Carrie Underwood Performs National Anthem at Husband’s NHL Playoff Game

By Annie Reuter

Carrie Underwood surprised hockey fans on Monday night (April 17) at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena when she walked out onto the ice dressed in her husband’s jersey to sing the National Anthem before the Nashville Predators’ first-round Stanley Cup game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Underwood is married to Predators team captain Mike Fisher and her surprise performance had fans cheering as she belted the National Anthem. Watch her performance below:

The singer also shared a photo of herself sporting the team’s “SMASH” hat before posting a video clip of the venue’s reaction to the game-winning final goal, which put the Nashville Predators ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2.

