Carrie Underwood Surprises Predator Fans At Playoff Game

April 18, 2017 7:43 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, Nashville, national anthem, Predators

Fans at last nights Nashville Predators’ playoff game were surprised with a special performance of the National Anthem. The announcer for the Bridgestone Arena asked the sold-out crowd to, “Please rise and welcome seven-time Grammy winner and longtime Nashville Predators fan Carrie Underwood!” To honor her husband, Mike Fisher who plays for the Predators, Carrie wore his #12 jersey with the captain’s “C” on the shoulder.

