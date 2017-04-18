Carrie Underwood Surprises Predator Fans At Playoff Game

Fans at last nights Nashville Predators’ playoff game were surprised with a special performance of the National Anthem. The announcer for the Bridgestone Arena asked the sold-out crowd to, “Please rise and welcome seven-time Grammy winner and longtime Nashville Predators fan Carrie Underwood!” To honor her husband, Mike Fisher who plays for the Predators, Carrie wore his #12 jersey with the captain’s “C” on the shoulder.

