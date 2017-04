A 20-year-old Syracuse University student made history back in 1967 by becoming the first woman to officially enter and run in the Boston Marathon.

Monday, 50 years later, Kathrine Switzer crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon wearing the same bib number an official tried to rip off her clothing in that 1967 race. This woman’s backstory is just great and very inspirational for women in sports. ┬áCheck it out…