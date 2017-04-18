Tax Day Freebies

Boston Market has their annual Tax Day $10.40 daily special. Get a half chicken individual meal with two sides and cornbread, plus a fountain drink and cookie for $10.40.

McDonald’s in select regions is offering customers a super-cheap deal on a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder. Purchase one of those sandwiches at the regular price today and get the second for just a penny.

Sonic is offering Half-price single patty cheeseburgers all day.

Hard Rock Café- you can get a free Legendary Burger — if you’re ready to sing. The fine print: This one’s a little trickier: Hard Rock cafes across the country have offered this promotion in the past, but now it seems to be more of a regional deal. For example, at some locations, guests will be able to sing for their dinner from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in exchange for a free Legendary Burger. But call the one in Hollywood first to see if they offer this special before you warm up your pipes.

Firehouse Subs- Get a free medium sub with a qualifying purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a medium drink. This one actually runs today through Thursday.

Staples- is offering free paper shredding, up to 2 pounds.

Office Depot/Office Maxis offering free paper shredding, up to 5 pounds and will run until April 29.