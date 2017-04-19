Country Artist Bitten By Brown Recluse Spider

April 19, 2017 10:54 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: brown recluse spider, Meghan Linsey

Two months ago Meghan Linsey was bitten by a brown recluse spider and she is still recovering.

Meghan woke up with a stinging pain on her face and then realized she had been bitten by a “brown recluse spider” one of the most poisonous spiders in our US of A.

Since being bitten Meghan has experienced nerve pain, muscle spasms and throat problems too.

Meghan told Entertainment Tonight…

“The venom didn’t affect my singing at all. Which is awesome. My wound-care doctor was a little bit worried about that.”

btw… Meghan is working on a new album for us that should be out by summer.

 

 

 

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text The Code Word To Win $1000 Cash!
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live