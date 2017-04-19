Country Artist Bitten By Brown Recluse Spider

Two months ago Meghan Linsey was bitten by a brown recluse spider and she is still recovering.

Meghan woke up with a stinging pain on her face and then realized she had been bitten by a “brown recluse spider” one of the most poisonous spiders in our US of A.

Since being bitten Meghan has experienced nerve pain, muscle spasms and throat problems too.

Meghan told Entertainment Tonight…

“The venom didn’t affect my singing at all. Which is awesome. My wound-care doctor was a little bit worried about that.”

btw… Meghan is working on a new album for us that should be out by summer.