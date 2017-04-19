Faith Hill Sings ‘Mississippi Girl’ with Her Littlest Fan

By Abby Hassler

Country music sensation Faith Hill always has time for her littlest, biggest fans. At Hill’s Soul2Soul show in Tupelo, Mississippi, young girl Rosie came in to greet her music idol, according to CMT News.

“Are you Rosie? You just made my day when I saw your little video. You are precious,” Hill told her.

Related: Faith Hill Mistaken for Faith Evans, Stoked for Biggie Duets Album

The little girl asked to sing the chorus of “Mississippi Girl” with Hill, leading to a precious duet caught on camera.

Hill shared the moment on social media, writing the caption, “Was so sweet to meet & sing with Rosie, a fellow Mississippi Girl.”

Check out the post below.