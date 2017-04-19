Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Found Dead In Prison Cell

April 19, 2017 7:42 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: aaron hernandez, NFL, Prison

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his cell this morning at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts.  

A statement that was released by the he Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of the Massachusetts Department of Correction ate that, “Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.”

According to CBS 4, Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and was acquitted just last week in a 2012 double.

Click here for more details from our partners at CBS 4.

