Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian have announced they’re expecting their first child today, via Snapchat!

According to Williams, she is 20 weeks pregnant. Even more impressive, that means she won the Australian Open while pregnant! Ha!

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

