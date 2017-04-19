This Kindergartner’s Homework Is Confusing Everyone

A mom in New York posted her daughter’s homework online and it’s super confusing. Take a look, the instructions said all these items begin with the letter “T” and to write the word of the item.

Sure, the first 3 items are no problem, but what the heck is the last picture? Looks like bunnies, or rabbits, I certainly don’t see anything that starts with the letter “T”?!?

Apparently the answer was “vet”…huh??? Pretty sure “vet” doesn’t start with the letter “T”. The answer they put was pet, and the teacher did accept that as you can see below.

And that’s not all folks! Take a look at this and see if you can figure out these 4 things that are supposed to start with the letter “K”…

Any guesses on what the last two are supposed to be? Give up? Well, turns out the correct answers are “kin” and “Ken”??? What kindergartner knows the word kin? And how the heck would anyone assume the picture of the man is supposed to be Ken? Who’s to say his name isn’t Steve or Dave?

Are you as confused as us?