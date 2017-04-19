Starting today you can order a Unicorn at Starbucks, but it is for a limited time and it is not a real unicorn. LOL!

For a limited time, Starbucks will be serving a “Unicorn Frappuccino.” The company describes the drink as “a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity,”

The frap is made up of “blended crème, a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle. It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.”

The Unicorn Frappuccino is only available starting Wednesday, April 19, through Sunday, April 23, while supplies last.

