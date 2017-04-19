You Can Order A Unicorn At Starbucks

April 19, 2017 8:20 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Frappuccino, starbucks, Unicorn

Starting today you can order a Unicorn at Starbucks, but it is for a limited time and it is not a real unicorn. LOL!

For a limited time, Starbucks will be serving a “Unicorn Frappuccino.”  The company describes the drink as “a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity,”

The frap is made up of “blended crème,  a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle. It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.”

The Unicorn Frappuccino is only available starting Wednesday, April 19, through Sunday, April 23, while supplies last.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text The Code Word To Win $1000 Cash!
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live