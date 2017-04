Turns out this could be the case the former Florida Governor & Yankee All-Star!

According to the Miami Herald the two have stopped pursuing separate bids for the Marlins and have teamed up to offer the 1.3 billion dollars current owner Jeffery Loria is asking for. Last month the President of the Marlins David Samson said the Marlins were in the “4th inning” of a pending sale of the team, but with these two teaming up i’m thinking it could be much further along now.