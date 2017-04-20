Brad Paisley Puttin’ On His Boogie Shoes

What fun for a great cause!

Brad Paisley’s wife Kimberly lost her mom to Alzheimer’s last November. Kimberly even wrote a candid memoir documenting her family’s journey thru it. The name of the book is called….“When the Light Gets In: Losing My Mother Only To Find Her Again.” Would certainly be a blessing for you to read if you are going thru this.

Anyway… Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly will be having a disco party at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville… June 4th… to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Kimberly said… “After we lost my mom to this devastating disease earlier this year, we wanted to help raise more awareness and funds for research. What better way to do that than to harness the amazing talent here in Nashville.”

There will be more artists joining the party that will be announced soon.

Kim and Brad have such great personalities … I’m sure this party will be too much fun.

For those of you going to CMA Music Festival... here’s a great reason to get to Nashville a few days earlier. : )