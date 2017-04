Cuba Gooding Sr., soul singer and father to Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr., was found dead today in his Jag over in California. According. to TMZ, empty booze containers were found in the car, and police believe he died from an overdose.

Cuba Gooding Sr. was in a popular 70s group called The Main Ingredient. They had a huge hit back in 1972 with “Everybody Plays the Fool.”

R.I.P.