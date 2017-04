While doing a radio interview, it was revealed that Jake Owen is dating someone new and now we know who! Her name is Erica Hartlein.

If you’re into celebrity relationships, there you go! Ha!

Jake Owen has a new girlfriend apparently pic.twitter.com/A47cu6vYnA — TennTruth.com (@TennTruth) April 18, 2017

