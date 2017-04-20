Patriots Player Crashes Press Secretary’s Daily Briefing

The Patriots were visiting the White House yesterday to celebrate their Super Bowl win with the President but one player decided to take a detour.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski interrupted Sean Spicer during his daily White House briefing by offering him some help. The moment was priceless and one that Spicer will never forget and that will give you a good chuckle.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski interrupts Press Sec. Sean Spicer's briefing to offer "some help" https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/heh1ayQA9o — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 19, 2017

