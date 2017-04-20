Patriots Player Crashes Press Secretary’s Daily Briefing

April 20, 2017 7:52 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Crasher, Gronk, New England Patriots, Patriots, Rob Gronkowski, Sean Spicer, white house

The Patriots were visiting the White House yesterday to celebrate their Super Bowl win with the President but one player decided to take a detour.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski interrupted Sean Spicer during his daily White House briefing by offering him some help. The moment was priceless and one that Spicer will never forget and that will give you a good chuckle.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text The Code Word To Win $1000 Cash!
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live