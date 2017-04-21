Brad Paisley’s New Album Is Released Today

Today is the day Brad Paisley fans!! Brad’s 11th studio album… “Love and War” is released today. A lot of the album was recorded on Brad’s farm in Tennessee. Mick Jagger… Timbaland and Bill Anderson are on the album.

“Heaven South” is the 1st song on the album which Brad says is an important starting point for the record’s theme.

Brad said…

“From there, things start to become less and less ideal as you go through life. You’ll see some of the dark side of things. But you never lose track of the perspective I think that that first track gives you, which is looking at the bright side.”

Just so happens that tickets to his concert at Perfect Vodka Amphitheater are on sale today too. September 15th Brad Paisley wiil be in town with his “Life Amplified Tour” along with Dustin Lynch, chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell.