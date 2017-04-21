No More Watching April The Giraffe

Looks like the live stream of April the giraffe will end today at 4:30. : (

The Animal Adventure Park in New York says they will reveal next week their plans on how we can check up on April and her new male calf. Word is they will reveal the calf’s name soon.

YouTube says that April’s live stream was the 2nd most live-viewed ever. Estimated 273 million of us tuned in to watch. Of course… April gave birth last Saturday when 1.2 million people were watching. : )

Will you miss watching April? And… her new baby?