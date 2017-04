A Starbucks barista is begging people to not order the new Unicorn Frappucino and the video has gone viral. Braden Burson, a barista from Colorado, took to social media saying, ” I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life.” Despite his tirade TMZ is reporting that he won’t be fired, instead he will be able to share his woes with higher-ups in the company.