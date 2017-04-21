The Milwaukee Bucks Pull The Ultimate Prank On The Toronto Raptors With The Help Of Barney!

April 21, 2017 6:45 AM By TC
Filed Under: Barney, Bucks, Raptors

Last night the Bucks took a 2-1 lead in their playoff series of the Toronto Raptors, but the thing everyone is talking about this morning is how the Bucks “welcomed” the Raptors to their hometown. Turns out someone had the genius idea to play the Barney the Dinosaur theme song as the Raptors starting lineup was announced and the result is pure gold! Check it out here!

