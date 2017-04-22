American Airlines Flight Attendant Strikes Mother with Stroller

A brawl erupted on an American Airlines plane after a flight attendant allegedly struck a woman juggling her twins with a stroller and an angry passenger jumped to her defense.

It went down Friday night at San Francisco International Airport. According to TMZ, the woman was trying to store her stroller when the flight attendant “violently” grabbed the stroller, striking the woman and narrowly missing one of her twins.

The actual hit was not caught on video just the aftermath but you can see the woman uncontrollably crying and then the man jump to her defense.

The flight attendant was “removed from duty.” American issued a statement, “What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers.”