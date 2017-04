Erin Moran, who famously played Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days” was found unresponsive over the weekend at her home in Indiana.

According to TMZ, Moran likely died from complications of advanced cancer. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a “joint investigation into Mrs. Moran’s death was conducted” and “a subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer.”

Moran was only 56. R.I.P. Erin aka Joanie! 😦

Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017