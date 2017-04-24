Golf Balls Force Hash Brown Recall

McCain Foods USA has issued a recall on frozen hash browns in nine states, including Florida because there could be pieces of golf balls in the packaging. Yes, GOLF BALLS!

The company is recalling 2-pound bags of Roundy’s Brand and Harris Teeter Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns with product code B170119 on the back of the bag. McCain Foods say the pieces could be a choking hazard, but no injuries have been reported as of today. Now how did the balls end up in the hash browns, the company believes it could have happened when the potatoes were harvested.