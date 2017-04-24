Golf Balls Force Hash Brown Recall

April 24, 2017 10:32 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: golf balls, Harris Teeter Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns, hash browns, McCain Foods USA, recall

McCain Foods USA has issued a recall on frozen hash browns in nine states, including Florida because there could be pieces of golf balls in the packaging. Yes, GOLF BALLS!

The company is recalling 2-pound bags of Roundy’s Brand and Harris Teeter Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns with product code B170119 on the back of the bag. McCain Foods say the pieces could be a choking hazard, but no injuries have been reported as of today. Now how did the balls end up in the hash browns, the company believes it could have happened when the potatoes were harvested.

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text The Code Word To Win $1000 Cash!
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live