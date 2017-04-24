Lee Brice is recovering from a dog bite, despite being told the pup bites by his tour mate.

According to Lee’s Instagram post he went to pet Brett Young’s dog and the dog bit him. Brett did warn him that Pomeranian mix would bite, but Lee ignored the warning and now he has an injured hand and a story to tell.

The injury did not keep Lee from taking to the stage later that night and from being surprised by his family. Lee’s wife and sons made an appearance to celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary. Check out the video below.