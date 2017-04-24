Watch Kane Brown Announce His Engagement

Congratulations to Kane Brown on his recent engagement!!

“It’s hard to do this job — you know, there’s girls involved — you’ve got to stay out of trouble, it’s really hard,” Brown says. “I just got engaged to a girl from Philadelphia. This is my first time making this announcement, but we’re in Philly, so I thought I had to go ahead and make the announcement.”

Sorry girls. 😦 (Hahahaha!)

