Watch Kane Brown Announce His Engagement

April 24, 2017 5:19 PM
Congratulations to Kane Brown on his recent engagement!!

“It’s hard to do this job — you know, there’s girls involved — you’ve got to stay out of trouble, it’s really hard,” Brown says. “I just got engaged to a girl from Philadelphia. This is my first time making this announcement, but we’re in Philly, so I thought I had to go ahead and make the announcement.”

Sorry girls. 😦 (Hahahaha!)

