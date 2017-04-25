Dale Jr. Retiring After The End Of The Season

Hendrick Motorsports just announced that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire following the 2017 NASCAR season. Yep… this November. : (

14 times Dale has been the Most Popular Driver and has won 26 times in 603 starts. Dale started racing at 24 years old back in 1999.

Right now Dale is ranked 24th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Dale is 42 years old now and remember he was sidelined for half of last year after suffering a concussion. All during his rehabilitation … Dale has been a vocal advocate for research of sports-related brain injuries.

Wow! We will miss watching you on the track Dale.