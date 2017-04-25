“Dancing With The Stars” Leaves Audience Shocked

April 25, 2017 8:11 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Dancing With The Stars, Heather Morris, Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Last nights theme on “Dancing With the Stars” was Boy Bands vs. Girls Groups and former “Glee” star Heather Morris hit the dance floor with Maksim Chmerkovskiy to dance to TLC’s “Waterfalls.” The dance was perfect and the judges scores spoke for it. Heather received her first 10 of the season and the first perfect score (40/40) for season 24! Well, the excitement of the perfect score didn’t last long, Heather and Maks were eliminated and the audience along with social media has shared their unhappiness for the decision.

