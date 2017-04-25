“Dancing With The Stars” Leaves Audience Shocked

Last nights theme on “Dancing With the Stars” was Boy Bands vs. Girls Groups and former “Glee” star Heather Morris hit the dance floor with Maksim Chmerkovskiy to dance to TLC’s “Waterfalls.” The dance was perfect and the judges scores spoke for it. Heather received her first 10 of the season and the first perfect score (40/40) for season 24! Well, the excitement of the perfect score didn’t last long, Heather and Maks were eliminated and the audience along with social media has shared their unhappiness for the decision.

.@HeatherMorrisTV finally got her perfect 10…from all four judges! But what happened next was shocking. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/4Wm6TI2kVP — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) April 25, 2017

Wait, you're telling me that heather morris aka a backup dancer for Beyoncè, went home tonight. How does that make sense?? #DWTS — Brianna 🌺 (@swimmingphan) April 25, 2017

