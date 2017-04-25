National Concert Day to Feature Jason Aldean, The Roots, Nickelback, More

By Abby Hassler

There is something magical about concerts and festivals during the summer. Live Nation will celebrate the start of the summer concert season with National Concert Day on May 1 and the “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion.”

This promotion will feature over 1,000,000 tickets to many concerts for just $20. Tickets will be available tickets to over 50 tours and 1,000 shows from big-name artists, such as Jason Aldean, Foreigner, Brad Paisley, Chris Brown, Kings of Leon, John Mayer, Future, the Zac Brown Band and numerous others.

Live Nation is producing a special concert in New York City at Irving Plaza on May 1 featuring performances by Jason Aldean, Foreigner, The Roots, Daughtry, Prince Royce, and Nickelback.