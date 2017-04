Mark your calendars for a bunch of new Disney movies in the next few years.

According to ComingSoon.nett he new Indiana Jones movie, which does not have a name, will be released on July 10, 2020. Harrison Ford is confirmed to return and Steven Spielberg will once again direct the film. Star Wars: Episode IX, will arrive in theaters on May 24, 2019.

And since we just can’t “LET IT GO” the sequel to the popular Disney film “Frozen” will make its way to the big screen on November, 27, 2019.