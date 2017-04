Newly released audio reveals that The Bachelor’s Chris Soules called the police before allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal car crash Monday night.

But there are a lot of questions because The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. on Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident.

In the audio below you can hear Soules’ frantic 911 call…