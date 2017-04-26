People Are Paying Big Bucks To Look Dirty

April 26, 2017 7:36 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: dirty, jeans, mud, Nordstrom, PRPS

People are paying big bucks to look DIRTY! Nordstrom is selling jeans that have fake mud stains on them. PRPS jeans are being sold at Nordstrom’s for $425. The company says the jeans are made with a muddy coating “that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty”. Suggestion, if you want to look dirty, just roll around in the mud!

