People are paying big bucks to look DIRTY! Nordstrom is selling jeans that have fake mud stains on them. PRPS jeans are being sold at Nordstrom’s for $425. The company says the jeans are made with a muddy coating “that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty”. Suggestion, if you want to look dirty, just roll around in the mud!

Nordstrom is selling $425 "heavily distressed" muddy jeans. But that's not the only unusual product they've sold. https://t.co/ZZ0brVazvu pic.twitter.com/YTadW5Fnfm — CNN (@CNN) April 26, 2017

