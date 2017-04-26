Would You Recognize Darius Rucker On Undercover Boss?

Lovin’ this idea! Have you ever seen “Undercover Boss?” Geez… how many times I’ve cried during that show. Some of the bosses were so caring to their employees. Well….CBS will have a little twist to the show when they add a celebrity to “Undercover Boss”.

The episode that airs May 12th… Darius Rucker will be running an “open mic night” looking for the best new talent in Austin Texas.

What do you think about his make up? Would you recognize Darius? Surely when he spoke we would recognize his voice. : )