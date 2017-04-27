Another Country Group Getting Into The Wine Business

Yep…. Little Big Town are getting into the wine business with Browne Family Vineyard in Washington.

They will have 2 different wines.. a red blend and a chardonnay. The wine will be called… “4.” No word yet on when we will be able to buy some.

LBT are working with the Grand Ole Opry too … creating some merchandise like mugs, jackets, journals, etc. : )

Jimi Westbrook and Kimberly Schlapman love the coffee mugs in the collection and Phillip Sweet loves the journal. Which ones do you like?