Another Country Group Getting Into The Wine Business

April 27, 2017 10:25 AM By Darlene Evans
Yep…. Little Big Town are getting into the wine business with Browne Family Vineyard in Washington.

They will have 2 different wines.. a red blend and a chardonnay.   The wine will be called… “4.” No word yet on when we will be able to buy some.

LBT are working with the Grand Ole Opry too … creating some merchandise like mugs, jackets, journals, etc.   : )

Here… Go Shoppin’   : )

 CLICK HERE FOR LBT’s “BOONDOCKS” line.

Jimi Westbrook and Kimberly Schlapman love the coffee mugs in the collection and Phillip Sweet loves the journal.   Which ones do you like?

 

